Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lost dog nursed back to health, reunited with family after missing for 3 years

A dog missing for three years has been reunited with its owner after receiving medical care at an animal shelter. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/(Gray News) - A dog missing for three years is finally back home.

Staff at Dorchester Paws, a community animal shelter, said an 18-year-old dog arrived at their facility severely matted and malnourished. The animal was found with rotting teeth and overgrown nails.

The shelter team said the dog was also covered in fleas and needed immediate medical attention. So, the team jumped into action to help the animal that was brought in by a good Samaritan.

Shelter staff scanned the dog’s microchip, which came back with the name Binky along with his owner’s information who lived about six hours away.

“Binky’s story is not only heart-wrenching, but a story of the importance of microchips and doing the right thing,” Lanea Wilson, manager of Dorchester Paws Pet Support Department, said.

Binky, an 18-year-old dog, was found after missing for three years and nursed back to health at...
Binky, an 18-year-old dog, was found after missing for three years and nursed back to health at an animal shelter. (Dorchester Paws)

Binky’s family said he had been missing for three years.

The shelter team said they are glad to help reunite him with his family while reminding other pet owners of the importance of microchips.

“This little guy was finally brought in to be scanned for a microchip. Microchips truly are lifesaving and the best way to get a lost pet back home,” Wilson said.

A volunteer from the shelter ended up making the six-hour drive to reunite the family with Binky.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint reveals new details on the charges of two teens in the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals details on charges of teens in deadly armed robbery in Amarillo
The event is Friday evening at Sam Houston Park.
WT student group hosting alternative drag show on Friday in Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for information on a weekend shooting that left one person dead and...
Amarillo police asking for information on weekend shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 injured
Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: High winds dying down Friday evening

Latest News

FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, outside the...
Romania: Andrew Tate’s detention replaced with house arrest
Low visibility in the Guymon area
Strong winds cause grass fire in Wheeler County, travel concerns in the area
FILE - Fox News commentator Sean Hannity speaks during an interview at Fox News Studios, March...
Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial
The Amarillo Sod Poodles has announced that beginning with the 2023 season, HODGETOWN will join...
Hodgetown is going to be a cashless venue, starting with 2023 season
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will be hosting an event for those who will or are...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting event, for those starting new business