Last Day of Strong Winds (For Now)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll start off the day on the breezy and mild side, with the winds only getting stronger from there. Sustained winds will be blowing at 30+ mph for the majority of the area, meaning gusts will likely reach 50-60 mph. Those strong winds will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies and highs building into the mid to upper 60′s. Luckily, the winds calm later tonight, setting up for a gorgeous weekend, where we will have plenty of sunshine, highs in the 70′s and 80′s, and relatively calmer winds as well.

