It’ll die down, eventually

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It’s been a blustery day so far, with peak gusts over 60 mph in some places. But the good news is the worst may be behind us! Winds look to gradually calm going into this evening, leading to calm conditions by Saturday morning. That being said, all the necessary ingredients are in place to see pretty chilly overnight lows, down around freezing. After today, we’ll see a gradual warming trend into the rest of the weekend.

