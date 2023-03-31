Who's Hiring?
Hodgetown is going to be a cashless venue, starting with 2023 season

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles has announced that beginning with the 2023 season, HODGETOWN will join a growing number of professional facilities transitioning into a cashless venue.

By going cashless, the Sod Poodles aim to increase the overall fan experience for all events hosted at HODGETOWN.

Amarillo will join 29 of the 30 MLB teams currently operating a cashless facility along with multiple NFL, NBA, NHL, and Minor League Baseball stadiums.

The HODGETOWN Team Store, concessions, and paid parking will all accept tap-to-pay from your mobile device and/or traditional card/debit card payment methods.

The HODGETOWN Box Office will accept credit, debit, and HODGETOWN Bucks for all transactions.

“The Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN are excited to join a number of other professional organizations and venues moving to a cashless venue, " Team President & General Manager Tony Ensor said. “The goal is to enhance our fan experience by limiting the time spent in lines and more time enjoying the game or concert. We have also upgraded our point-of-sale systems to enhance security for fans to pair with quicker and more efficient transactions for everyone involved.”

The organization will be installing two reverse ATM’s located on the concourse level behind sections 109 & 113 to make the transition as convenient as possible for our fans.

These machines will allow fans to transfer their cash onto a non-reloadable Visa card that can be used anywhere inside HODGETOWN and anywhere inside of the United States that accepts Visa. These cards will be limited to a $500 maximum value.

A Sod Poodles staff member will be available to help with any questions or issues involved with using these cash-to-card machines during games and events.

The Sod Poodles’ home opener will be on Tuesday, April 11 when the Sod Poodles host the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

