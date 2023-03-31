Discovery Center bringing guest speaker for ‘Girls who Science’ program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting their “Girls Who Science “ program, bringing a guest speaker to teach about Entomology.

Amarillo local and Texas native Kathleen Guerrero is an amateur entomologist and conservationist who’s been collecting insects, arachnids, and myriapods.

Guerrero has dedicated her 30 year teaching career and volunteer work to educating others about animals as well as protecting wild species and habitats.

She’s collected over 89 cases of collected specimens from 48 countries she’s visited.

The program is scheduled for the first Monday of every month, starting April 3 from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Girls who science program (Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.