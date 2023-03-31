Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Discovery Center bringing guest speaker for ‘Girls who Science’ program

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting their “Girls Who Science “ program, bringing a...
The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting their “Girls Who Science “ program, bringing a guest speaker to teach about Entomology.(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting their “Girls Who Science “ program, bringing a guest speaker to teach about Entomology.

Amarillo local and Texas native Kathleen Guerrero is an amateur entomologist and conservationist who’s been collecting insects, arachnids, and myriapods.

Guerrero has dedicated her 30 year teaching career and volunteer work to educating others about animals as well as protecting wild species and habitats.

She’s collected over 89 cases of collected specimens from 48 countries she’s visited.

The program is scheduled for the first Monday of every month, starting April 3 from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Girls who science program
Girls who science program(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint reveals new details on the charges of two teens in the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals details on charges of teens in deadly armed robbery in Amarillo
The event is Friday evening at Sam Houston Park.
WT student group hosting alternative drag show on Friday in Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for information on a weekend shooting that left one person dead and...
Amarillo police asking for information on weekend shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 injured
Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: High winds could cause hazards today

Latest News

A worker with the New Mexico Department of Transportation has died after being hit by a vehicle...
Transportation worker dies after being hit by vehicle while controlling traffic in Curry County
Low visibility in the Guymon area
Strong winds cause grass fire in Wheeler County, travel concerns in the area
Structure fire on NW 3rd and Jefferson Street
Crews responding to structure fire on NW 3rd and Jefferson Street at abandoned building
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE