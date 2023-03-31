Crews responding to structure fire on NW 3rd and Jefferson Street at abandoned building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews have responded to a structure fire at NW 3rd and Jefferson Street.

Streets have been blocked off near the fire.

Officials say the structure was an abandoned building and they are not sure what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents in the area say this is the fourth time this building has caught on fire.

