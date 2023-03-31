The Bridge remembers children served in 2022 through pinwheel ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center planted 1,335 pinwheels today in representation of the children they served in 2023.

In a ceremony held today, law enforcement, prosecutors, CPS and members of the community gathered for the ceremony.

Each pinwheel planted represents a brave child who told their story of abuse.

“We have a lot of people here today to help us plant those so we can take that minute, reflect back on what 2022 was, and those wonderful little souls that walked through our doors,” says Executive Director, Shelly Bohannon.

The Bridge collaborates with over 80 agencies in and around Amarillo, including child protective services, crisis centers, prosecutors and medical service providers.

These services help bind The Bridge with federal, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies to better children who have experienced abuse in our areas.

Today before the ceremony partner agency heads met with The Bridge to re-execute and sign a memorandum of understanding, which happens every three years.

The memorandum is an agreement to work together in the best of children they serve.

“I think it just brings us all back to the table because we all start doing out jobs in different silos, but it brings us back together so that we’re working together for the same goal of protecting children,” says Bohannon.

Bohannon says the re-signing of the memorandum and taking part in the pinwheel ceremony is important and helps The Bridge, the agencies it works with and the community can reflect on the past year.

