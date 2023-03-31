Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting event, for those starting new business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will be hosting an event for those who will or are wanting to start their own business.

The event will be on April 4, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at the Alamo Community Center.

This will be in both English and Spanish, learning how to file a DBA, how to write a business plan, market your business and more.

Dinner will be provided and $200 gift cards will be given away.

No RSVP is required.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.