Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting event, for those starting new business
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will be hosting an event for those who will or are wanting to start their own business.
The event will be on April 4, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at the Alamo Community Center.
This will be in both English and Spanish, learning how to file a DBA, how to write a business plan, market your business and more.
Dinner will be provided and $200 gift cards will be given away.
No RSVP is required.
