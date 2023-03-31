Award winning actress, playwriter speaking at WT Distinguished Lecture Series

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - An award wining actress, playwright and educator Anna Deavere Smith will speak at WT on “Reclaiming Grace in the Face of Adversity” for the 2023 Distinguished Lecture Series.

Smith’s presentation will take place at 7 p.m., April 4, in WT’s Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

To those unable to attend, can register for the Zoom option, here.

“I am thrilled to have Anna Deavere Smith coming to WT,” said Dr. Emily Kinsky, chair of the DLS committee and professor of media communication in the Sybil B. Harrington Collège of Fine Arts and Humanities. “It is essential for the Distinguished Lecture Series to bring speakers with different talents, backgrounds and experiences to our campus and for WT students and our broader community to see how these people have used their abilities, knowledge and influence to benefit others.”

Smith has won numerous awards for creating a form of theater that combines the journalistic technique of interviewing her subjects with the art of interpreting their words through

performance. She came to prominence with “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” a one-woman show recounting the uprising following the acquittal of L.A. police officers in the beating of Rodney King. The drama was nominated for two Tony Awards.

Additional plays include “Fires in the Mirror,” a runner-up for the Pulitzer Prize; and her most recent work, “Notes from the Field,” a critically acclaimed 2016 drama about youth in the criminal justice system that was adapted in 2018 for HBO.

