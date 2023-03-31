Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Award winning actress, playwriter speaking at WT Distinguished Lecture Series

An award wining actress, playwright and educator Anna Deavere Smith will speak at WT on...
An award wining actress, playwright and educator Anna Deavere Smith will speak at WT on “Reclaiming Grace in the Face of Adversity” for the 2023 Distinguished Lecture Series.(Source: WT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - An award wining actress, playwright and educator Anna Deavere Smith will speak at WT on “Reclaiming Grace in the Face of Adversity” for the 2023 Distinguished Lecture Series.

Smith’s presentation will take place at 7 p.m., April 4, in WT’s Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

To those unable to attend, can register for the Zoom option, here.

“I am thrilled to have Anna Deavere Smith coming to WT,” said Dr. Emily Kinsky, chair of the DLS committee and professor of media communication in the Sybil B. Harrington Collège of Fine Arts and Humanities. “It is essential for the Distinguished Lecture Series to bring speakers with different talents, backgrounds and experiences to our campus and for WT students and our broader community to see how these people have used their abilities, knowledge and influence to benefit others.”

Smith has won numerous awards for creating a form of theater that combines the journalistic technique of interviewing her subjects with the art of interpreting their words through

performance. She came to prominence with “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” a one-woman show recounting the uprising following the acquittal of L.A. police officers in the beating of Rodney King. The drama was nominated for two Tony Awards.

Additional plays include “Fires in the Mirror,” a runner-up for the Pulitzer Prize; and her most recent work, “Notes from the Field,” a critically acclaimed 2016 drama about youth in the criminal justice system that was adapted in 2018 for HBO.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint reveals new details on the charges of two teens in the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals details on charges of teens in deadly armed robbery in Amarillo
The event is Friday evening at Sam Houston Park.
WT student group hosting alternative drag show on Friday in Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for information on a weekend shooting that left one person dead and...
Amarillo police asking for information on weekend shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 injured
Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
James Anthony Ramirez
Man wanted on assault and DWI with a child passenger charges in Potter County

Latest News

The Amarillo Sod Poodles has announced that beginning with the 2023 season, HODGETOWN will join...
Hodgetown is going to be a cashless venue, starting with 2023 season
Fire crews responding to grass fire west of Guymon, moving rapidly
Grass fire west of Guymon under control, reaches around 100 acres
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: High winds could cause hazards today
Anthony West
Portales man found guilty of child porn charges