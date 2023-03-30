WT student group hosting alternative drag show on Friday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University student group is hosting an alternative drag show on Friday night in Amarillo.

The charity drag show, A Fool’s Drag Race, is 7:30 p.m. on March 31 at the Sam Houston Park, located at Line Avenue and Western Street.

This comes after WT President Dr. Walter Wendler canceled the drag show that was scheduled to be on the university’s campus.

The event is raising money for the Trevor Project, which is a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts in the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is free to get in and is hosted by Spectrum WT.

