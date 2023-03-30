Who's Hiring?
The Winds Return

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see warm and windy conditions today, with plenty of sunshine, temperatures building into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with sustained winds ranging anywhere from 25 to 35 mph (a bit calmer to the east, and a bit winder to the west). Gusts of at least 50 mph look to be likely in a couple of areas today. The winds will briefly die down tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 40′s for most. Tomorrow will likely be the windiest day where winds look to pick up to be even stronger than what we will see today; some gusts of 60+ mph can’t be ruled out tomorrow, with highs only reaching the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

