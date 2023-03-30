Who's Hiring?
Warm And Windy

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Windy conditions for the next few days with an increased fire danger. Expect sustained winds between 20 and 40 miles per our with some higher gusts on Thursday. Winds will gust over 50 miles per hour on Friday. The humidity will be low and with no rain in the forecast the fire danger will be high. Temperatures fall a bit on Friday and the first part of the weekend behind a cold front but bounce back well above average into the 80s on Sunday. Highs remain above average until another dry cold front on Wednesday which will drop highs into the 50s

VIDEO: 4pm Weather Cut In, 3-29-23