Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting their ‘Reflections on the Military’ seminar Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is hosting their “Reflections on the Military” one-hour lecture seminar this Saturday.

The War Memorial holds these lectures the first Saturday of each month, on topics related to military history and service.

Guest speaker Captain Cecil B. Hawkins Jr. will be speaking about his time in the Naval Service.

Attendees can tour the military history education center and museum, and visit the outdoor displays and monuments.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. and snacks will be available.

