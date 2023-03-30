Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Breaking News with Mike Roden, Catch up with Hart Pisani, Stacey McPherson

If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Stacey McPherson and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News Sports Reporter:

We chat on MLB opening, who is Hart favoring for the season and more!

Stacey McPherson, Amarillo High Girls Soccer Head Coach:

We chat with Coach McPherson on the success of her team so far in the season and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

BREAKING: TPSN has been approved to livestream the Palo Duro Boys soccer game against Monterey at Dick Bivins!

