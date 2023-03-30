Who's Hiring?
All students safe after incident at Scotland Park Elementary School

Police are on the scene of Scotland Park Elementary School.
Police are on the scene of Scotland Park Elementary School.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD Officials say all students are safe after someone tried to break into Scotland Park Elementary School Thursday morning.

The Wichita Falls ISD Police Department says an adult man tried to enter the school at around 8:45 a.m. by shattering a window at the campus. Police say the double-paned windows helped keep the suspect on the outside of the school.

WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper says WFPD officers arrived at the school a little over three minutes after the first call was placed to 911. He said several officers had the suspect at gunpoint within minutes of arriving at the school.

The suspect has been taken to the Wichita County Jail. Officials haven’t provided his name or a list of the charges filed.

Sergeant Eipper said, that to his knowledge, the suspect was not armed during the incident.

WFISD Spokesperson Ashley Thomas said the campus was placed on lockdown during the incident. She says all students and staff are safe.

We have crews at the scene working to learn more. Stick with News Channel Six for the latest.

