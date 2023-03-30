Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives an update on the fiery train derailment. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Minnesota early Thursday, and nearby residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, authorities said.

The BNSF train derailed in the town of Raymond, roughly 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, about 1 a.m., according to a statement from Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from BNSF officials and with Tollefson.

Nighttime aerials show the scene of a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota, early Thursday. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

The train “had numerous rail cars derail” and several caught fire, Tollefson said. Homes in an area 1/2 mile (0.8 kilometers) around the site were evacuated, according to Tollefson, and residents were taken to a shelter in nearby Prinsburg.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN that about 14 cars were carrying hazardous materials, including ethanol.

“We’ve been in touch with the governor,” Buttigieg said, and Environmental Protection Agency officials were en route to the site “given the hazardous material situation.”

Officials said at least 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Raymond, Minnesota early Thursday. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

Buttigieg said he has received no reports of deaths or injuries due to the derailment.

Railroad safety has been in the spotlight nationally ever since last month’s fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near East Palestine, Ohio. Roughly half of that town of about 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals.

Federal regulators and members of Congress have proposed reforms they want railroads to make to prevent future derailments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 84% contained, 3 structures burned
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire
Amarillo city officials will brighten up the Martin Road Complex with new lights during a...
New lights to brighten up Martin Road Park tomorrow

Latest News

Nighttime aerials show the scene of a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota, early Thursday.
RAW AERIALS: Minnesota train derailment
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Several casualties reported after 2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives an update on the fiery train derailment.
Buttigieg discusses Minnesota train derailment
President Joe Biden asks people to say an "extra prayer" for Pope Francis at a reception...
Biden asks for prayers for Pope Francis