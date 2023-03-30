Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Project Clean-Up returns to the San Jacinto Neighborhood

Project Clean-Up returns to the San Jacinto Neighborhood
Project Clean-Up returns to the San Jacinto Neighborhood
By Sergio Garcia and Greg Kerr
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clean-Up continues around Amarillo and with the upcoming celebration of Route 66, the San Jacinto Neighborhood has really been spruced up thanks to another effort from the fuller and sons crew.

The familiar sound of the claw working to rid the San Jacinto Neighborhood of more trash and debris.

It was another early morning wake up call for the fuller and sons crew, this time the destination was the ally on southwest 8th between Prospect and Fairmont.

So much Debris and junk to load and take to the roll offs.

There was an old door, a head board, a couch and a projector television.

As the crew worked it’s way down the alley, they found a very heavy leather couch that was a little tricky to dump.

After a couple of trips back and forth from the alley to the roll off, another project clean up completed.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

If you’d like to dump items yourself, you’ll find roll-offs at San Jacinto, Bones Hooks Park, and the downtown, southwest and east libraries.

Remember, it’s only for residential waste and not for commercial waste.

Project Clean Up is also taking on a major project, it’s biggest clean up effort yet, The Tire Round Up.

You’re invited to dispose of tires that need to be recycled, this Saturday morning.

We have a major tire problem not only in Amarillo, but in the Panhandle and we are going to do our part to at least make a dent and our solution is coming April first.

Over the last few months, Fuller and Son’s clean up crew has been in many alleys across the city and have been collecting tires to take to the Round Up.

Here’s the plan for Newschannel 10′s Tire Round Up, on April first at Star Light Ranch, from 10 until 2, you can dump your tires for free.

We want you to bring tires you want discarded and even your neighbors’ junk tires.

Here’s the catch, we’re accepting mostly truck and cire tires, no wholesalers will be allowed to use this service.

Also please take all rims out of tires, king Country is Providing the trailer for Hauling when it’s full.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 84% contained, 3 structures burned
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing

Latest News

Sod Poodles unveil "Amarillo Calf Fries" jersey to be worn this season
VIDEO: Sod Poodles unveil "Amarillo Calf Fries" jersey to be worn this season
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 84% contained, 3 structures burned
First Alert 3/29/2023
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
Experts: Parvovirus and Kennel Cough on the rise in the Panhandle
Experts: Parvovirus and Kennel Cough on the rise in the Panhandle