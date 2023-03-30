Project Clean-Up returns to the San Jacinto Neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clean-Up continues around Amarillo and with the upcoming celebration of Route 66, the San Jacinto Neighborhood has really been spruced up thanks to another effort from the fuller and sons crew.

The familiar sound of the claw working to rid the San Jacinto Neighborhood of more trash and debris.

It was another early morning wake up call for the fuller and sons crew, this time the destination was the ally on southwest 8th between Prospect and Fairmont.

So much Debris and junk to load and take to the roll offs.

There was an old door, a head board, a couch and a projector television.

As the crew worked it’s way down the alley, they found a very heavy leather couch that was a little tricky to dump.

After a couple of trips back and forth from the alley to the roll off, another project clean up completed.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

If you’d like to dump items yourself, you’ll find roll-offs at San Jacinto, Bones Hooks Park, and the downtown, southwest and east libraries.

Remember, it’s only for residential waste and not for commercial waste.

Project Clean Up is also taking on a major project, it’s biggest clean up effort yet, The Tire Round Up.

You’re invited to dispose of tires that need to be recycled, this Saturday morning.

We have a major tire problem not only in Amarillo, but in the Panhandle and we are going to do our part to at least make a dent and our solution is coming April first.

Over the last few months, Fuller and Son’s clean up crew has been in many alleys across the city and have been collecting tires to take to the Round Up.

Here’s the plan for Newschannel 10′s Tire Round Up, on April first at Star Light Ranch, from 10 until 2, you can dump your tires for free.

We want you to bring tires you want discarded and even your neighbors’ junk tires.

Here’s the catch, we’re accepting mostly truck and cire tires, no wholesalers will be allowed to use this service.

Also please take all rims out of tires, king Country is Providing the trailer for Hauling when it’s full.

