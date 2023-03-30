Potter County Sheriff says they are well prepared for an active shooter situation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders consistently undergo active shooter training, learning to work together.

“We are very well rehearsed in what we’re going to do and any law enforcement, not just Amarillo, but the Panhandle knows this is the way we’re going to operate and this is what we’re going to do,” said Sheriff Brian L. Thomas, with Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff says the key to an active shooter is to get in there, stop the threat, and save lives.

“What you saw out at Nashville is exactly what you’re supposed to do. The sad part about it and all law enforcement knows, that there’s an opportunity you might not come out, but that’s what we signed up for,” said Thomas.

This year, Potter County plans to incorporate correctional officers in active shooter training. The goal is for staff working in the jail to know what to do in this situation.

“As long as there’s an active shooter, we’re rushing in, we’re going in. It doesn’t matter,” said Thomas.

