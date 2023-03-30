Who's Hiring?
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 100% contained, 3 structures burned

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Vanessa Garcia , Sergio Garcia and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - A grass fire that started as a structure fire at the east area of Boys Ranch is now 100 percent contained.

The fire started on Wednesday in the area of Tascosa Road and Horseshoe Circle and crossed onto the other side of the river but forward progress was stopped by a private helicopter.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the fire was 349 acres and is 100 percent contained.

Potter County officials say the fire burned two outbuildings and the original structure where the fire started.

Officials say around 75 structures have been saved and no injuries have been reported.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, Potter County Fire Rescue, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Boys Ranch Fire, AES, NPS and Randall County Fire, were all helping and working on the scene.

Crews will continue to patrol and mop up across the fire area.

Fire east of Boys Ranch
Fire east of Boys Ranch(KFDA: Texas A&M Forest Service)

