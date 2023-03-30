Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 84% contained, 3 structures burned
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing

Latest News

Project Clean-Up returns to the San Jacinto Neighborhood
Project Clean-Up returns to the San Jacinto Neighborhood
Sod Poodles unveil "Amarillo Calf Fries" jersey to be worn this season
VIDEO: Sod Poodles unveil "Amarillo Calf Fries" jersey to be worn this season
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 84% contained, 3 structures burned
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
First Alert 3/29/2023
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday