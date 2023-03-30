Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Oil and gas expansion reports drastic decrease during start of 2023

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Across Texas and in the Panhandle oil and gas expansion has seen a significant decrease in the first quarter of 2023.

This comes after a nearly two year stretch of consistent growth of the industry.

According to Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the business activity index dropped from a 30.3 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to a 2.1 in the first quarter of 2023.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas business activity index chart.
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas business activity index chart.(Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

Experts say that there are quite a few factors that go into a significant expansion drop such as the one we’re seeing now.

“Right now drilling companies and anybody even in the oil and gas industry or trucking are having a very hard time getting people back to work,” says Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Assn. President, Judy Stark.

Stark says a decline of workers and rising costs are not the only factors that are affecting the drop. One other important factor that plays a role in this is lack of infrastructure that is available, such as pipelines.

“You may be able to get a drilling permit, but a drilling permit isn’t gonna do any good if the pipeline isn’t there, you can’t get permits to get the transportation lines,” says stark.

Stark says in past year when expansion has dropped, the most she has seen the price of gasoline at the pump go up was $1.50.

Although there was a significant decrease, Stark says the price of gasoline in our area shouldn’t fluctuate to much.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
A grass fire that started as a structure fire at the east area of Boys Ranch is now 100 percent...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 100% contained, 3 structures burned
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire

Latest News

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is hosting their “Reflections on the Military” one-hour...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting their ‘Reflections on the Military’ seminar Saturday
The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is teaming up with TxDOT to help parents learn...
Catholic Charities team up with TxDOT for car seat safety event
Increasing demand for storm shelters in the Panhandle due to Oklahoma, California tornado damage
Increasing demand for storm shelters in the Panhandle due to Oklahoma, California tornado damage
SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance...
LPD: Kidnapping victim escapes, suspect gassed out of backyard bunker