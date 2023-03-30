Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Northwest Texas Healthcare System providing notice of incident with protected health information

Video shows the two trucks going back and forth, attempting to run each other off the road.
Video shows the two trucks going back and forth, attempting to run each other off the road.(Source: Northwest Healthcare System)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System is providing notice of an incident that involved patients’ protected health information (“PHI”).

Letters were mailed to potentially affected patients or their parents/guardians on March 29.

On December 21, 2021, AHCV notified one of the former employees that PHI was present in the affected email accounts and potentially accessible during the incident.

It was not until August 19, 2022, that the business associate learned that certain PHI may have been involved.

Once the business associate learned of the incident, it launched an investigation into the matter and worked with AHCV to gather additional information on the incident to enable the business associate to determine whether there was a low probability that the PHI was compromised.

The business associate did not receive sufficient information to conduct this analysis until December 27, 2022.

There is no evidence to date to suggest that the PHI was copied or misused, but the business associate notified the Organization of the incident on January 28, 2023.

Once NWTHS received this notice, they worked with the business associate to take the steps needed to provide notification to individuals.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 90% contained, 3 structures burned
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire
Amarillo city officials will brighten up the Martin Road Complex with new lights during a...
New lights to brighten up Martin Road Park tomorrow

Latest News

Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 90% contained, 3 structures burned
The Caprock High School will be hosting the Annual Golden Spread Drill Meet on Saturday.
Caprock High School hosting Annual Golden Spread Drill Meet on Saturday
The event is Friday evening at Sam Houston Park.
WT student group hosting alternative drag show on Friday in Amarillo
Amarillo Public Health will be providing a free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to residents...
Amarillo Public Health offering free COVID-19 and booster vaccines