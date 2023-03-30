Northwest Texas Healthcare System providing notice of incident with protected health information

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System is providing notice of an incident that involved patients’ protected health information (“PHI”).

Letters were mailed to potentially affected patients or their parents/guardians on March 29.

On December 21, 2021, AHCV notified one of the former employees that PHI was present in the affected email accounts and potentially accessible during the incident.

It was not until August 19, 2022, that the business associate learned that certain PHI may have been involved.

Once the business associate learned of the incident, it launched an investigation into the matter and worked with AHCV to gather additional information on the incident to enable the business associate to determine whether there was a low probability that the PHI was compromised.

The business associate did not receive sufficient information to conduct this analysis until December 27, 2022.

There is no evidence to date to suggest that the PHI was copied or misused, but the business associate notified the Organization of the incident on January 28, 2023.

Once NWTHS received this notice, they worked with the business associate to take the steps needed to provide notification to individuals.

