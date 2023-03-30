Man wanted on assault and DWI with a child passenger charges in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is wanted on charges of assaulting a family member and driving drunk with a child passenger in Potter County.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 29-year-old James Anthony Ramirez is facing two charges, which are assault of a family or household member impeding breath and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.

Ramirez is described as weighing 180 pounds, is 5-feet-9-inches tall, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

James Anthony Ramirez (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

