Man arrested on burglary, criminal mischief charges in Potter County

Officials said a man was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges yesterday in Potter County.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a man was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges yesterday in Potter County.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Christopher Chapa was arrested on charges of burglary of a building and criminal mischief.

About 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Potter County deputies were called about a burglary in progress at a property on Folsom Road.

The property owner was in an altercation with the suspect, later identified as Chapa.

When deputies arrived, they saw Chapa walking away in an open field.

Deputies approached him and arrested him for the two crimes. Chapa was booked into Potter County jail.

