Lady Raider para-athlete shines on the track and beyond

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Tahlie Brandt is a para-athlete for Randall High School. The Lady Raider is part of the track and field team where she competes in the 100m, 400m, and throw shot put. This past weekend in the Amarillo Relays, she got first place in all three.

“When I’m tired I talk myself through it, the pain and stuff. My arms get really tired on the 400, that last 100 my arms get really tired. Then my teammates and coaches kind of say, ‘lets go,’ Brandt said.

At a young age, Brandt joined One Chair at a Time with founded Joe Chris Rodriguez where she gets to swin, do archery, play basketball, and so much more. She has always had a competitive spirit, and she gets to show that in multiple ways.

“She has kind of learned from her older brother and sister that it takes a lot. That it is not just going to come easy, that she’s really going to have to push herself everyday at practice to get better, and if she doesn’t get better, she’s going to have to work harder to get better the next week,” Tahlie’s mom Shellie Brandt said.

Tahlie is also part of the Lady Raiders volleyball squad who won a state title this past season, and she wants to add one more for her freshman year.

“We got so far, and we won state, we won. So out here I pretty much want to do the exact same thing,” Brandt said.

