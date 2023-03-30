Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Raider para-athlete shines on the track and beyond

Tahlie Brandt
Tahlie Brandt(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Tahlie Brandt is a para-athlete for Randall High School. The Lady Raider is part of the track and field team where she competes in the 100m, 400m, and throw shot put. This past weekend in the Amarillo Relays, she got first place in all three.

“When I’m tired I talk myself through it, the pain and stuff. My arms get really tired on the 400, that last 100 my arms get really tired. Then my teammates and coaches kind of say, ‘lets go,’ Brandt said.

At a young age, Brandt joined One Chair at a Time with founded Joe Chris Rodriguez where she gets to swin, do archery, play basketball, and so much more. She has always had a competitive spirit, and she gets to show that in multiple ways.

“She has kind of learned from her older brother and sister that it takes a lot. That it is not just going to come easy, that she’s really going to have to push herself everyday at practice to get better, and if she doesn’t get better, she’s going to have to work harder to get better the next week,” Tahlie’s mom Shellie Brandt said.

Tahlie is also part of the Lady Raiders volleyball squad who won a state title this past season, and she wants to add one more for her freshman year.

“We got so far, and we won state, we won. So out here I pretty much want to do the exact same thing,” Brandt said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 84% contained, 3 structures burned
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing

Latest News

Sod Poodles unveil "Amarillo Calf Fries" jersey to be worn this season
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Ensor talks Sod Poodles’ alternative identity “Calf Fries”
Tascosa takes District 3-5A boys golf championship
Tascosa takes District 3-5A boys golf championship
If you missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore
Hope Fuentes signs to Hardin-Simmons
Randall distance runner Hope Fuentes signs to Hardin-Simmons