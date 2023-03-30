Increasing demand for storm shelters in the Panhandle due to Oklahoma, California tornado damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storm shelters say they are seeing an increase of home owners wanting storm shelters because of increased worries stemming from damage in Oklahoma and California.

“After the tornadoes in Oklahoma and then the weird tornado in California they started calling a lot more,” said Chris Claybrook, Owner of EF-5 Shelters.

Claybrook says, though many are interested in adding a layer of safety to their homes, some shy away due to the cost.

“Probably in the last week I’ve talked to four or five people who wanted a shelter and their biggest hang up is the price of it. I mean the price of everything,” said Claybrook.

However, those who many not be able to afford a shelter have a way to reduce the cost.

The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission Safe Room Rebate Program is offering up to 50 percent, or $3,000, off the cost to install a shelter in your home.

To apply for the program, click here.

