Hope Fuentes commits to Hardin-Simmons University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall track and cross country star Hope Fuentes is continuing her academic and athletic career at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

When deciding where she wanted to go for college, she had no trouble in choosing Hardin-Simmons.

However, after suffering a setback before her senior year started, Fuentes did not know she was going to be able to run, let alone at the next level.

“Surprisingly, I didn’t think I was going to run in college,” Fuentes said. “I thought I was done. I had an injury, so I couldn’t run this season, so I didn’t know if I was going to run [in college]. Then, my mom put it out there. ‘Do you want to run?’ and I thought ‘You know what, might as well.’ I got my first call from a college, and right then, I knew that I had the potential to run, and I just went from there.”

Fuentes has a few more track meets as a Lady Raider, but cannot wait to become a Cowgirl in the fall.

The Lady Raider is also part of the soccer team who is playing in the regional quarterfinals on Friday.

Hardin-Simmons is a Division III university in the American Southwest Conference.

