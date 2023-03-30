Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hope Fuentes commits to Hardin-Simmons University

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall track and cross country star Hope Fuentes is continuing her academic and athletic career at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

When deciding where she wanted to go for college, she had no trouble in choosing Hardin-Simmons.

However, after suffering a setback before her senior year started, Fuentes did not know she was going to be able to run, let alone at the next level.

“Surprisingly, I didn’t think I was going to run in college,” Fuentes said. “I thought I was done. I had an injury, so I couldn’t run this season, so I didn’t know if I was going to run [in college]. Then, my mom put it out there. ‘Do you want to run?’ and I thought ‘You know what, might as well.’ I got my first call from a college, and right then, I knew that I had the potential to run, and I just went from there.”

Fuentes has a few more track meets as a Lady Raider, but cannot wait to become a Cowgirl in the fall.

The Lady Raider is also part of the soccer team who is playing in the regional quarterfinals on Friday.

Hardin-Simmons is a Division III university in the American Southwest Conference.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 84% contained, 3 structures burned
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing

Latest News

Tahlie Brandt
Lady Raider para-athlete shines on the track and beyond
Tahlie Brandt
Lady Raider para-athlete shines on the track and beyond
Sod Poodles unveil "Amarillo Calf Fries" jersey to be worn this season
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Ensor talks Sod Poodles’ alternative identity “Calf Fries”
Tascosa takes District 3-5A boys golf championship
Tascosa takes District 3-5A boys golf championship