High Plains Drifters announce partnership with FC Dallas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Drifters has announced an affiliate partnership with MLS team FC Dallas.

The Drifters say that the partnership will “be instrumental in helping local soccer players reach the next level.”

Local youth players will now have an opportunity to attend FC Dallas camps and training sessions in addition to participating in the FC Dallas Showcase, a tournament specifically designed for youth athletes looking to play in front of college coaches and scouts.

The landmark partnership pairs one of the most tenured soccer clubs in the Panhandle with one of the top youth development systems in the MLS and North American soccer in FC Dallas.

“By partnering with FC Dallas, our players will have the opportunity to thrive and grow even more,” Drifters President Bryan Chaffin said. “If the talent level is there, we will now have a path to opportunities that our area has not been able to access.”

The partnership will allow Drifters players to travel abroad and train with the academy’s top teams. It will provide insider access to professional team and coaching staff, player development models, training methodology, curriculum, camps, clinics and college programs, according to the Drifters.

“This isn’t just a name change,” Drifters Executive Director Butch Lauffer said. “This is a major milestone for our region and a true game-changer for local youth soccer players. The affiliate partnership with FC Dallas provides a clear pathway forward to a higher level, whether that’s with a college or signing a pro contract. This gets more eyes on our players at no extra cost to them and provides opportunities to train with the best of the best.”

Drifters players will not have to pay any additional costs, and scholarships are available to help offset any expenses.

