Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

High Plains Drifters announce partnership with FC Dallas

High Plains Drifters announce partnership with FC Dallas
High Plains Drifters announce partnership with FC Dallas(Rylee Robinson)
By Preston Moore
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Drifters has announced an affiliate partnership with MLS team FC Dallas.

The Drifters say that the partnership will “be instrumental in helping local soccer players reach the next level.”

The landmark partnership pairs one of the most tenured soccer clubs in the Panhandle with one of the top youth development systems in the MLS and North American soccer in FC Dallas.

“By partnering with FC Dallas, our players will have the opportunity to thrive and grow even more,” Drifters President Bryan Chaffin said. “If the talent level is there, we will now have a path to opportunities that our area has not been able to access.”

The partnership will allow Drifters players to travel abroad and train with the academy’s top teams. It will provide insider access to professional team and coaching staff, player development models, training methodology, curriculum, camps, clinics and college programs, according to the Drifters.

“This isn’t just a name change,” Drifters Executive Director Butch Lauffer said. “This is a major milestone for our region and a true game-changer for local youth soccer players. The affiliate partnership with FC Dallas provides a clear pathway forward to a higher level, whether that’s with a college or signing a pro contract. This gets more eyes on our players at no extra cost to them and provides opportunities to train with the best of the best.”

Drifters players will not have to pay any additional costs, and scholarships are available to help offset any expenses.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 90% contained, 3 structures burned
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire

Latest News

Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Tahlie Brandt
Lady Raider para-athlete shines on the track and beyond
Hope Fuentes commits to Hardin-Simmons University
Hope Fuentes commits to Hardin-Simmons University
Tahlie Brandt
Lady Raider para-athlete shines on the track and beyond