FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph look likely across the area today (with perhaps windier conditions toward the west) before briefly dying off tonight.

Winds look to be even stronger tomorrow, where sustained winds will range from 25 to 40 mph, with gusts approaching 60 mph in some areas.

The fire risk due to the wind and dry conditions will be present across the area Thursday and especially Friday. This is a reminder to stay away from any activity that may raise the risk of starting a fire, such as open flame activities, the disposing of lit cigarettes, etc. due to the very dry conditions.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued across the western parts of the area for today for winds that will likely be on the stronger side in those western portions of the viewing area.

A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued for he NW counties in the TX Panhandle for blowing dust that will likely limit visibility, potentially prohibiting safe driving conditions.

A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the entire area today due to the strong winds and dry conditions, elevating the fire risk for the southern plains. These alerts will likely be issued for the day tomorrow as well.

