Grass fire west of Guymon under control, reaches around 100 acres

GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) - Fire crews in Oklahoma responded to a grass fire west of Guymon.

Details are limited but crews say the fire is under control, and reached about 100 acres.

The fire started at US Highway 54 near Broken Rock Ranch and was moving rapidly.

Guymon, Goodwell, Texhoma, Hough, and Opitma fire departments were all on scene and helped take care of the fire.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were made.

Fire units will be on scene for another hour monitoring.

We will continue to update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.