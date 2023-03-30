Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dry and Windy

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rest of the evening looks to be on the windy side, with sustained winds ranging from 25-35 mph, especially toward the western part of the area. As for tonight, the winds might die down a little bit, but it will still be on the breezy side. Tomorrow will likely be even windier, with almost the entire area seeing sustained winds of 30+ mph, which means gusts of 50 mph look to be likely. It won’t be as warm tomorrow either, with highs only building into the mid to upper 60′s. Luckily, things look to calm down after Friday, setting up for a beautiful weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
A grass fire that started as a structure fire at the east area of Boys Ranch is now 100 percent...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 100% contained, 3 structures burned
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire

Latest News

Increasing demand for storm shelters in the Panhandle due to Oklahoma, California tornado damage
Increasing demand for storm shelters in the Panhandle due to Oklahoma, California tornado damage
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
The Winds Return