Dry and Windy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rest of the evening looks to be on the windy side, with sustained winds ranging from 25-35 mph, especially toward the western part of the area. As for tonight, the winds might die down a little bit, but it will still be on the breezy side. Tomorrow will likely be even windier, with almost the entire area seeing sustained winds of 30+ mph, which means gusts of 50 mph look to be likely. It won’t be as warm tomorrow either, with highs only building into the mid to upper 60′s. Luckily, things look to calm down after Friday, setting up for a beautiful weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.