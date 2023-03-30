Criminal complaint reveals details on charges of teens in deadly armed robbery in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint reveals new details on the charges of two teens in the death of a 17-year-old killed during an armed robbery.

On March 23, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the area of Neuches Avenue near North Grand Street for a crash.

Officers arrived to find the driver, identified as 17-year-old Juan Simental Jr., had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

The criminal complaint says officers inspected the vehicle and found an AR-15 ammunition magazine in the front passenger floorboard.

Officials recovered camera footage from a City of Amarillo transit bus which shows the shooting. The video shows two people meet Simental at the window of his car.

He then drives away with both people chasing the car. The car then turns around, stops briefly, and is then seen accelerating our of control, jumping a curb and impacting a fence.

The two people then ran away back towards the property on Neuches Avenue.

A witness told police they saw a white Cadillac Escalade drive away from the home sometime after the shooting.

While officers were searching for the Escalade, they spoke with witnesses who said the two teens showed up at their house and said they planned to commit a robbery.

Witnesses later said they heard a commotion and saw the two teens running back to the house with a rifle.

Police arrested 17-year-old Lamar Tirson and a 14-year-old on charges of aggravated robbery.

Simental died from his injuries on March 27, and the teens were charged with murder.

Tirson remains in jail on a combined bond recommendation of $600,000.

