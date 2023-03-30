Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Criminal complaint reveals details on charges of teens in deadly armed robbery in Amarillo

A criminal complaint reveals new details on the charges of two teens in the death of a...
A criminal complaint reveals new details on the charges of two teens in the death of a 17-year-old killed during an armed robbery.(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint reveals new details on the charges of two teens in the death of a 17-year-old killed during an armed robbery.

On March 23, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the area of Neuches Avenue near North Grand Street for a crash.

Officers arrived to find the driver, identified as 17-year-old Juan Simental Jr., had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

The criminal complaint says officers inspected the vehicle and found an AR-15 ammunition magazine in the front passenger floorboard.

Officials recovered camera footage from a City of Amarillo transit bus which shows the shooting. The video shows two people meet Simental at the window of his car.

He then drives away with both people chasing the car. The car then turns around, stops briefly, and is then seen accelerating our of control, jumping a curb and impacting a fence.

The two people then ran away back towards the property on Neuches Avenue.

A witness told police they saw a white Cadillac Escalade drive away from the home sometime after the shooting.

While officers were searching for the Escalade, they spoke with witnesses who said the two teens showed up at their house and said they planned to commit a robbery.

Witnesses later said they heard a commotion and saw the two teens running back to the house with a rifle.

Police arrested 17-year-old Lamar Tirson and a 14-year-old on charges of aggravated robbery.

Simental died from his injuries on March 27, and the teens were charged with murder.

Tirson remains in jail on a combined bond recommendation of $600,000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
A grass fire that started as a structure fire at the east area of Boys Ranch is now 100 percent...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 100% contained, 3 structures burned
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A strong low pressure system is approaching and will generate hazardous winds through tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire

Latest News

A grass fire that started as a structure fire at the east area of Boys Ranch is now 100 percent...
Potter County officials: Grass fire now 100% contained, 3 structures burned
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is hosting their “Reflections on the Military” one-hour...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting their ‘Reflections on the Military’ seminar Saturday
The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is teaming up with TxDOT to help parents learn...
Catholic Charities team up with TxDOT for car seat safety event
Increasing demand for storm shelters in the Panhandle due to Oklahoma, California tornado damage
Increasing demand for storm shelters in the Panhandle due to Oklahoma, California tornado damage
Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library hosting first ‘brown bag style’ book sale this weekend