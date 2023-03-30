Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo debuts new lights at Martin Road Complex

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the City of Amarillo debuted the results of a two-year project at the Martin Road Complex.

“It was a very impressive lighting ceremony out here. To go from complete darkness and in three seconds we’re fully lit up, that’s the beauty of the LED lighting we have here,” said Jerry Danforth, director of facilities and capital projects with the City of Amarillo.

The complex is the first to have a new lighting system. It replaces older systems dating back to the 1970′s.

It’s part of a $7.5 million lighting project approved by Amarillo City Council.

The Martin Road Complex is the first of seven other sports fields in Amarillo that will have new lights.

“It just opens up the ability to have nighttime play again. Out at any of these ball parks, the lights have just not been usable. It just really opens up a whole new avenue here in Amarillo,” said Amarillo City Councilman Eddy Sauer.

City officials say the public sports field lights will promote more late night games and provide more safety.

“The lighting package we have here is the same as what we have at Hodgetown, so we’re basically built to Major League Baseball standards,” said Danforth. “So very few complexes in the Panhandle of Texas can make that statement.”

New lighting at Southeast Park is expected to be complete in about two weeks. Also on the list for new lights includes John Stiff Park, Rick Klein Park and the Amarillo National Tennis Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

