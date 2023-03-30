Catholic Charities team up with TxDOT for car seat safety event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is teaming up with TxDOT to help parents learn about car seat safety and ensure kids are safe riders.

They will be hosting a car seat event for the public with technicians from TxDOT educating and showing parents the proper use of child safety seats.

Low-income families who don’t have one, or need a new one, can also get one at no cost.

Children must be with their parent to ensure the proper fit of the car seat.

The safety seat event will be held Friday, March 31 in the parking lot of Catholic Charities from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Interpreters will also be on hand for clients who need them.

