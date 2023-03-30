Caprock High School hosting Annual Golden Spread Drill Meet on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock High School will be hosting the Annual Golden Spread Drill Meet on Saturday.

The event will be on Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Caprock High School.

Schools throughout Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas will be attending this event.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Association will be there cooking burgers that will be on sale for $7.

Both Caprock MCJROTC Drill Teams will be performing before awards ceremony, around 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

