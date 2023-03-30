Amarillo Public Library hosting first ‘brown bag style’ book sale this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will be hosting their first Friends of The Amarillo Public Library Book Sale of 2023.

The Friends Sale is brown bag style, you can fill a grocery-size bag with books and media and pay just $7.50 per bag or three bas for $20.

Shoppers can bring their own reusable (not paper) shopping bags to save more. Reusable bags are $7 each or three for $18.

You can also redeem Summer Reading Club vouchers at the sale.

The sale will be at the Downtown Library and times are as follows:

Friday, March 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. After Hours - Friends Only 2023 Friends Memberships will be available for purchase Individual Memberships are $10 each and Family Memberships are $25

Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open to the public

Sunday, April 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Discount Bag Day $5 per bag or $4.50 for reusable bags



