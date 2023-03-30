Amarillo Public Library hosting first ‘brown bag style’ book sale this weekend
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will be hosting their first Friends of The Amarillo Public Library Book Sale of 2023.
The Friends Sale is brown bag style, you can fill a grocery-size bag with books and media and pay just $7.50 per bag or three bas for $20.
Shoppers can bring their own reusable (not paper) shopping bags to save more. Reusable bags are $7 each or three for $18.
You can also redeem Summer Reading Club vouchers at the sale.
The sale will be at the Downtown Library and times are as follows:
- Friday, March 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- After Hours - Friends Only
- 2023 Friends Memberships will be available for purchase
- Individual Memberships are $10 each and Family Memberships are $25
- Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Open to the public
- Sunday, April 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Discount Bag Day
- $5 per bag or $4.50 for reusable bags
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.