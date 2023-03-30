Amarillo Public Health offering free COVID-19 and booster vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health will be providing a free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to residents until May 11.

According to CDC, those age 5 years and older who received their last COVID-19 vaccine dose before September 2022 should get an updated vaccine.

Children ages six months to four years who completed the primary series at least two months ago should also get an updated vaccine.

Free vaccines and boosters are available Monday through Thursday with no appointment required at the Amarillo Public Health Department, 850 Martin Road, and Amarillo Public Health mobile clinics.

Nurses will be available at the mobile clinics to answer health-related questions.

Upcoming Mobile Vaccine Clinics:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 1 at the Community Baby Shower at MORE Church, 5511 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Noon to 5 p.m. on April 1 at the Visible Revolution Celebration, 1501 28th St.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Start Your New Business Class, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6 at the Age Wars – Eldercare Conference, 6222 SW 9th Ave.

Noon to 4 p.m. on April 8 at the Easter Eggcitement at the Amarillo Zoo, 700 Comanchero Trail

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9 at the Vessel’s 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Bones Hook Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 11 at the PILC Hygiene Closet, 417 SW 10th Ave.

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Internet Safety Afterschool Class, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 12 at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library, 413 SE 4th Ave.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 at the Spring Into Wellness Community Health and Resource Fair at the Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell Street.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 17 at the Northwest Amarillo Public Library, 6100 SW 9th Ave.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 18 at Match Employees and Employers Together, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20 at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library, 6801 SW 45th Ave.

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on April 22 at the Barrio Clean Up at Tacos Garcia Mexican Café, 1100 Ross St.

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 24 at the North Amarillo Public Library, 1500 NE 24th Ave.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 24 at the Canyon ISD Family Engagement Night, 3301 N. 23d St.

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Digital Literacy Afterschool Class, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29 at the Kite Flying Festival at Starlight Ranch Event Center, 1415 Sunrise Dr. #4300

