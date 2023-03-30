Amarillo police asking for information on weekend shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 injured

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for information on a weekend shooting that left one person dead and two injured.

According to the release, on Sunday, March 26, at around 4:35 a.m., one person died and two other were injured after a shooting at the area of Amarillo Boulevard West and McMasters.

In the photo, the vehicle with the orange circle is the victim’s vehicle.

The white truck also show in the photo, might have witnessed the shooting.

If you have any information, contact the Amarillo PD Homicide Unit at 806-378-9445.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

