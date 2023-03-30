5 people in Amarillo hit by cars, have died in 2023 so far

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year within Amarillo city limits, there has been five people that died after being struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

Compared to 2022 there was a total of 6 pedestrian deaths, but this year there have already been five and it’s only March.

While there is no way to tell if we are experiencing a rise yet, police are seeing more people walking unsafely in the roadways.

“Crossing in the middle of the street where there is no designated crossing areas, not looking for cars coming, or assuming that all of the cars are going to stop for them and fingers crossed they will, but the car is going to win every time,” says Sergeant Carla Burr, Public Information Officer, Amarillo Police Department.

Burr says the majority of traffic crashes involve either speed or alcohol.

“Nothing that you need to get to anywhere in this city is worth someone else’s life,” said Burr.

Some of the car crashes this year, involving a person in the road were hit and runs.

“Under Texas law, every person who’s involved in an accident has a duty to stop and give over insurance information and exchange that kind of information. But if there is a injury of a bodily injury, they have the duty to stop and render aid if they can, and if not request assistance,” says Robert Love, Randall County Criminal District Attorney.

Most people assume they can cross the street because pedestrians have the right of way.

“If you’re not crossing in a designated crossing area, though you don’t have the right away. I mean, people say that, but you don’t,” says Burr.

Burr says a lot of the times when someone is killed in the roadway by car, it is usually not the drivers fault.

“While a car should stop for you because you’re a human, if they don’t, or if they don’t see you, we do have what we call victim violator pedestrian accidents.” continues Burr.

Law enforcement says the best thing a person outside of the vehicle can do to avoid accidents is make sure the driver knows you’re there.

“Make sure they see you. Yes, 99% the time you have the right away, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t survive it,” said Burr.

Law enforcement says the best thing drivers can do to reduce the amount of accidents like these is slow down, put the phone away, and never drink and drive.

