AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cool day on Tuesday, highs will jump into the mid-70s on Wednesday. Temperatures climb higher on Thursday with windy conditions increasing. By Friday, still windy but a bit cooler, closer to average, in the upper 60s. Temperatures warm again through the weekend with highs in the low 80s early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.