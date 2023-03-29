Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe

Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an autopsy is being done to determine what happened.(Maryland Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – The Maryland Zoo is mourning the unexpected loss of a beloved 6-year-old female giraffe named Willow.

According to the zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an autopsy is being done to determine what happened.

The zoo said that Willow began showing a sharp decrease in appetite Friday. While gastrointestinal issues are not uncommon in giraffes, zookeepers began treating Willow and monitoring her around the clock.

The zoo said Willow appeared to be stable but then sharply declined on Monday, when she died.

“This is a tremendous loss, and we know our members, guests and friends feel it too,” the zoo said in a news release. “Since her birth, Willow has inspired joy and compassion in thousands of people. She grew from an awkward calf with ossicones that looked like pigtails to a beautiful icon of the Zoo and her vulnerable species.”

Willow was born at the Maryland Zoo to mom Juma and dad Caesar, who still reside in the Giraffe House. Willow was named during a public contest that drew more than 26,000 votes.

“We could go on about Willow’s goofy personality and many life milestones and know those topics will be in conversations today in our barns and your homes. We know you understand how special Willow was and the significance of her loss.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast...
Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting

Latest News

In his remarks to start the democracy summit, Biden commented on how democracy must be...
'Democracy is hard work:' Biden starts democracy summit
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned hiatus from case
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Musk, scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT
AFD said no one was injured in a house fire on Tuesday.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire
Helma Lein, who started writing at the age of 90, celebrated her 107th birthday in March.
Woman who published life story at age 106 turns 107