Tascosa takes District 3-5A boys golf championship
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa A and B team finished first and second today at the District 3-5A Boys Golf Championship with a score of +40 and +67.
Tascosa’s Brady Holmes won the individual division with a score of +4.
Ethan Evans came in second for the Rebels with a score of +8.
Drew Ivie of Amarillo High rounded out the top three as a regional qualifier with a score of +10.
Full team results are listed below.
|Position
|Team
|Total To Par Gross
|Total Score
|1
|Tascosa A: Brady Holmes, Ethan Evans, Grant Young, Joe Bybee, Derek Darnell
|+40
|616
|2
|Tascosa B: Collin Jacobs, Rhodes Davis, Grayson Bridges, Ben Smith, Parker Whitney
|+67
|643
|3
|Amarillo High A: Trent Thompson, Drew Ivie, Jake Brockman, Noah Ratliff, Evan Riemer
|+75
|651
|4
|Plainview A: Kyler Mahaney, Sam Massingill, Hadyn Cabello, Grahan Tirey, Rye Kimbrough
|+97
|673
|5
|Amarillo High B: Zach Olivas, William Booth, Aidan Powers, Daven Waller, Matt Thurston
|+122
|698
|6
|Palo Duro A: Jared Olague, Keagan Boynton, Keiontre Mills, Enrique Garcia, Mychaya Bettag
|+212
|788
|7
|Caprock A: Hunter McColl, Josiah Rivero, Richard Davilla, Garrett Hall, Julian Arreola
|+235
|811
|8
|Plainview B: Julian Vargas, Ethan Gutirrez, Zach Gutierrez, Gavin Juarez, Blake Carrasco
|+306
|882
|9
|Caprock B: Rafael Gallegos, Joseph Huffman, Adam Tinajero, Josh Reyes, Keygan Paggett
|+351
|927
|Position
|Player
|School
|Total To Par Gross
|Total Score
|1
|Brady Holmes
|Tascosa
|+4
|148
|2
|Ethan Evans
|Tascosa
|+8
|152
|3
|Drew Ivie
|Amarillo High
|+10
|154
|4
|Collin Jacobs
|Tascosa
|+12
|156
|T5
|Joe Bybee
|Tascosa
|+15
|159
|T5
|Grant Young
|Tascosa
|+15
|159
|T7
|Derek Darnell
|Tascosa
|+16
|160
|T7
|Grayson Bridges
|Tascosa
|+16
|160
|9
|Jack Brockman
|Amarillo High
|+18
|162
|10
|Rhodes Davis
|Tascosa
|+20
|164
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.