Tascosa takes District 3-5A boys golf championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa A and B team finished first and second today at the District 3-5A Boys Golf Championship with a score of +40 and +67.

Tascosa’s Brady Holmes won the individual division with a score of +4.

Ethan Evans came in second for the Rebels with a score of +8.

Drew Ivie of Amarillo High rounded out the top three as a regional qualifier with a score of +10.

Full team results are listed below.

Position Team Total To Par Gross Total Score 1 Tascosa A: Brady Holmes, Ethan Evans, Grant Young, Joe Bybee, Derek Darnell +40 616 2 Tascosa B: Collin Jacobs, Rhodes Davis, Grayson Bridges, Ben Smith, Parker Whitney +67 643 3 Amarillo High A: Trent Thompson, Drew Ivie, Jake Brockman, Noah Ratliff, Evan Riemer +75 651 4 Plainview A: Kyler Mahaney, Sam Massingill, Hadyn Cabello, Grahan Tirey, Rye Kimbrough +97 673 5 Amarillo High B: Zach Olivas, William Booth, Aidan Powers, Daven Waller, Matt Thurston +122 698 6 Palo Duro A: Jared Olague, Keagan Boynton, Keiontre Mills, Enrique Garcia, Mychaya Bettag +212 788 7 Caprock A: Hunter McColl, Josiah Rivero, Richard Davilla, Garrett Hall, Julian Arreola +235 811 8 Plainview B: Julian Vargas, Ethan Gutirrez, Zach Gutierrez, Gavin Juarez, Blake Carrasco +306 882 9 Caprock B: Rafael Gallegos, Joseph Huffman, Adam Tinajero, Josh Reyes, Keygan Paggett +351 927

Position Player School Total To Par Gross Total Score 1 Brady Holmes Tascosa +4 148 2 Ethan Evans Tascosa +8 152 3 Drew Ivie Amarillo High +10 154 4 Collin Jacobs Tascosa +12 156 T5 Joe Bybee Tascosa +15 159 T5 Grant Young Tascosa +15 159 T7 Derek Darnell Tascosa +16 160 T7 Grayson Bridges Tascosa +16 160 9 Jack Brockman Amarillo High +18 162 10 Rhodes Davis Tascosa +20 164

