Tascosa takes District 3-5A boys golf championship
By Preston Moore
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa A and B team finished first and second today at the District 3-5A Boys Golf Championship with a score of +40 and +67.

Tascosa’s Brady Holmes won the individual division with a score of +4.

Ethan Evans came in second for the Rebels with a score of +8.

Drew Ivie of Amarillo High rounded out the top three as a regional qualifier with a score of +10.

Full team results are listed below.

PositionTeamTotal To Par GrossTotal Score
1Tascosa A: Brady Holmes, Ethan Evans, Grant Young, Joe Bybee, Derek Darnell+40616
2Tascosa B: Collin Jacobs, Rhodes Davis, Grayson Bridges, Ben Smith, Parker Whitney+67643
3Amarillo High A: Trent Thompson, Drew Ivie, Jake Brockman, Noah Ratliff, Evan Riemer+75651
4Plainview A: Kyler Mahaney, Sam Massingill, Hadyn Cabello, Grahan Tirey, Rye Kimbrough+97673
5Amarillo High B: Zach Olivas, William Booth, Aidan Powers, Daven Waller, Matt Thurston+122698
6Palo Duro A: Jared Olague, Keagan Boynton, Keiontre Mills, Enrique Garcia, Mychaya Bettag+212788
7Caprock A: Hunter McColl, Josiah Rivero, Richard Davilla, Garrett Hall, Julian Arreola+235811
8Plainview B: Julian Vargas, Ethan Gutirrez, Zach Gutierrez, Gavin Juarez, Blake Carrasco+306882
9Caprock B: Rafael Gallegos, Joseph Huffman, Adam Tinajero, Josh Reyes, Keygan Paggett+351927
PositionPlayerSchoolTotal To Par GrossTotal Score
1Brady HolmesTascosa+4148
2Ethan EvansTascosa+8152
3Drew IvieAmarillo High+10154
4Collin JacobsTascosa+12156
T5Joe BybeeTascosa+15159
T5Grant YoungTascosa+15159
T7Derek DarnellTascosa+16160
T7Grayson BridgesTascosa+16160
9Jack BrockmanAmarillo High+18162
10Rhodes DavisTascosa+20164

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

