Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Spring Wind Is Ramping Up Again

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmer spring temperatures have arrived but the spring wind will also rapidly become a factor in our forecast. We experienced some 30mph gusts today, but we expect gusts over 40mph tomorrow, and then over 50mph on Friday as a strong low pressure system arrives. The wind will be warm and dry which gives concern for the threat of blowing dust and wildfires. Winds will finally back down a bit on Saturday. Highs tomorrow will be near 80 and near 70 on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast...
Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave

Latest News

First Alert 3/29/2023
FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday
4pm Weather Cut In 3-29-23
VIDEO: 4pm Weather Cut In, 3-29-23
Weather Update 3/29
Wednesday Wind Update 3/29
Shelden Web Graphic
Breezes Before Winds