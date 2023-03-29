Spring Wind Is Ramping Up Again

Warmer spring temperatures have arrived but the spring wind will also rapidly become a factor in our forecast. We experienced some 30mph gusts today, but we expect gusts over 40mph tomorrow, and then over 50mph on Friday as a strong low pressure system arrives. The wind will be warm and dry which gives concern for the threat of blowing dust and wildfires. Winds will finally back down a bit on Saturday. Highs tomorrow will be near 80 and near 70 on Friday.

