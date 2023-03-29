SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Kendra Potts, WT Volleyball Coach:
We chat with Coach Potts about how they won the national championship, what the team needs to work on before the season and more!
John Doan, Canyon Baseball Coach:
We chat with Coach Doan about how the team has been doing this year, what they’re doing to prepare and stay motivated and more!
Preston Moore, Newschannel10 Sports:
We chat with Preston about the new Calf Fries branding for the Sod Poodles, how close opening day is and more!
