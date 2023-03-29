Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore

If you missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kendra Potts, WT Volleyball Coach:

We chat with Coach Potts about how they won the national championship, what the team needs to work on before the season and more!

John Doan, Canyon Baseball Coach:

We chat with Coach Doan about how the team has been doing this year, what they’re doing to prepare and stay motivated and more!

Preston Moore, Newschannel10 Sports:

We chat with Preston about the new Calf Fries branding for the Sod Poodles, how close opening day is and more!

