Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and fatally shot the boy, who was identified as Isiah Johnson, police said late Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 16-month-old boy was fatally shot by a 5-year-old sibling at a northwestern Indiana apartment, authorities said.

The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and fatally shot the boy, who was identified as Isiah Johnson, police said late Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said someone outside of the apartment called 911 after the shooting to report that a child was not breathing.

“There was one adult and two children inside the apartment,” Gard told the Journal & Courier.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, and the case remains under investigation, police said.

When the investigation is completed, officials said the case will be sent to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if charges might be filed.

Lafayette is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast...
Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting

Latest News

People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn’t let migrants out
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter