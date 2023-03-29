School for the Deaf in Uganda, founded by Canyon woman, needs funds to expand

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - What started out as a school project for one Canyon High School alumni, turned into changing lives.

Rannah graduated from Canyon High School in 2013, she took American Sign Language classes.

Her end of the year project for her class taught by Traci Prather was to pick a country and learn about the Deaf culture there.

Rannah chose Uganda and that’s where it all started, little did she know she would move there.

“When she came and did her presentation, she pulled up the school that is in the slums of Kampala, and she goes, ‘I’m volunteering there after I graduate’ and we go ‘Oh, wow okay’ and so, that summer, she called me and she’s like, ‘Hey, can I borrow some some books to take with me?’ I said, ‘Okay,’ so we met exchanged books, hugs and she left for six months, then she came back and said, ‘I’m starting a school,’” said Traci Prather, Rannah’s ASL teacher at Canyon High School.

Rannah says she was called by God to start a school for the Deaf in the West Nile region of Uganda to help children have a language.

“Everybody experiences in life where you’re not being seen and in my case, it was growing up being abused as a child, for many years and having that and not knowing what to do with it. When I was three, I started being abused until I was like eight or nine, then it stopped and you have to sit with that and I’m hearing, I can speak, I was able to speak and get help,” said Rannah.

However she says that is not the case for Deaf children in Uganda, which is why the school is so important.

“Now because they know a language, so many of our children have been able to talk to us about their abuse that they’re facing, whether it be sexual, physical, other neglectful things and they’re dealing with all of this pain and there’s nobody there,” said Rannah.

She says the school is the only thing there for these kids, it’s became a ‘sanctuary’ for them.

The school is currently full with 47 students.

“We’ve said no to so many parents and there are hundreds of Deaf children, there are hundreds of children, all ages and young adults that need somewhere to go to school and need a sanctuary,” said Rannah.

She says they have been given the land to expand, however funds are needed.

$250,000 would allow for the building of 20 classrooms for 500 students.

Saint Francis Ministries is hosting a fundraising gala to raise that money, all funds will go directly to building.

The gala will be held April 29 at 1200 S Washington St from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

It is cocktail attire and there will be dinner, live music and a silent auction.

Rannah will also host a presentation with visiting staff from Uganda and share the progress since opening, along with future goals.

Tickets are $75 a person, $140 for a couple or $1,000 for a table of eight.

Sponsorships are also still needed.

$1,500 Security Sponsor: Includes a VIP table for eight, take home centerpiece from Uganda and company advertising on materials throughout the gala

$2,000 Event Décor Sponsor: Includes a VIP table for eight, take home centerpiece from Uganda, company advertising on materials throughout the gala and a photo with the founder

$2,500 Hospitality Sponsor: Includes a VIP table for eight, take home centerpiece from Uganda, company advertising on materials throughout the gala, a photo with the founder and two additional bottles of wine at the table

$3,000 Entertainment Sponsor: Includes a VIP table for eight, take home centerpiece from Uganda, company advertising on materials throughout the gala, a photo with the founder, two additional bottles of wine at the table and special recognition at the podium

$5,000 Presenting Sponsor: Includes a VIP table for eight, take home centerpiece from Uganda, company advertising on materials throughout the gala, a photo with the founder, your choice of liquor at the table, special recognition at the podium and company recognition at the School for the Deaf in Uganda.

Tickets for the gala must be purchased by April 15.

