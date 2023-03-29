Randall distance runner Hope Fuentes signs to Hardin-Simmons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall Lady Raider track and cross country star Hope Fuentes goes the distance and signs to run at the next level at Hardin-Simmons.

Fuentes is a four-year varsity letterman for both track and cross country. In track and field, she runs the 800 meter, which she says is her “specialty.”

When choosing where to continue her athletic and academic career at, Hope had no trouble in picking to become a Cowgirl.

“It was just the environment and the atmosphere. They were all so kind, very welcoming, all super sweet. They were all very helpful, the coaches especially, they were just very welcoming, and putting God first. I love running, and it just made it so much better meeting everyone. It was a great environment,” Fuentes said.

Before her senior season, Fuentes suffered from a bruised meniscus that caused her to miss cross country season. Going into her senior year, she did not know she was going to be able to run, let along run at the next level.

“I thought I was done, I had an injury. Then, my mom put it out there ‘do you want to run?,’ and I thought you know what, might as well. Then, I got my first call from a college and right then I knew that I had the potential to run, and I just went from there,” Fuentes said.

In the end though, Hope will always cherish her time as a Lady Raider.

“The girls, they are so supportive, I think that’s what got me through it, the girls and their positivity,” Fuentes said.

Hope wants to pursue a degree in business and become an accountant.

Hardin-Simmons University is a Division III university in the American Southwest Conference.

