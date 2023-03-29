Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall distance runner Hope Fuentes signs to Hardin-Simmons

Hope Fuentes signs to Hardin-Simmons
Hope Fuentes signs to Hardin-Simmons(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall Lady Raider track and cross country star Hope Fuentes goes the distance and signs to run at the next level at Hardin-Simmons.

Fuentes is a four-year varsity letterman for both track and cross country. In track and field, she runs the 800 meter, which she says is her “specialty.”

When choosing where to continue her athletic and academic career at, Hope had no trouble in picking to become a Cowgirl.

“It was just the environment and the atmosphere. They were all so kind, very welcoming, all super sweet. They were all very helpful, the coaches especially, they were just very welcoming, and putting God first. I love running, and it just made it so much better meeting everyone. It was a great environment,” Fuentes said.

Before her senior season, Fuentes suffered from a bruised meniscus that caused her to miss cross country season. Going into her senior year, she did not know she was going to be able to run, let along run at the next level.

“I thought I was done, I had an injury. Then, my mom put it out there ‘do you want to run?,’ and I thought you know what, might as well. Then, I got my first call from a college and right then I knew that I had the potential to run, and I just went from there,” Fuentes said.

In the end though, Hope will always cherish her time as a Lady Raider.

“The girls, they are so supportive, I think that’s what got me through it, the girls and their positivity,” Fuentes said.

Hope wants to pursue a degree in business and become an accountant.

Hardin-Simmons University is a Division III university in the American Southwest Conference.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast...
Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave

Latest News

If you missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendra Potts, John Doan and Preston Moore
John Doan, Canyon Baseball Coach
VIDEO: John Doan, Canyon Baseball Coach
Preston Moore, Newschannel10 Sports
VIDEO: Preston Moore, Newschannel10 Sports
Kendra Potts, WT Volleyball Coach
VIDEO: Kendra Potts, WT Volleyball Coach