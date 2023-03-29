Potter County officials: Grass fire now 40% contained, 3 structures burned

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has spread into a grass fire.

The fire started in the area of Tascosa Road and Horseshoe Circle and has crossed onto the other side of the river but forward progress has been stopped by a private helicopter.

Bulldozers have tied lines into the river on both flanks.

The fire has reached around 150 acres and is 40 percent contained.

Potter County officials say the fire burned two outbuildings and the original structure where the fire started.

Officials say 24 structures have been saved and no injuries have been reported.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, Potter County Fire Rescue, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Boys Ranch Fire, AES, NPS and Randall County Fire, along with several air units are still working on the scene.

Crews say they are expecting a shift in the wind at around 7:00 p.m. which will further complicate fire attack.

Roads in the area have been blocked off at this time.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Potter County on the #ChuckwagonFire. The fire is an estimated 150 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Fz9Njr88JT — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.