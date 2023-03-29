Officials: 1 woman killed, 2 in the hospital after wreck at I-40 and Pullman Rd.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman was killed and two others are in the hospital after a multi-car wreck today at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road.

Amarillo Police Department said this morning, a white SUV was driving the wrong way on eastbound I-40 and hit an eastbound white truck.

The white truck flipped over after the initial impact had pushed it into a semi truck.

The driver of the white SUV was pronounced dead and the drivers of the two other vehicles involved were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic is being detoured to U.S. 287 and eastbound I-40 is closed, they said.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office and TxDOT had also confirmed there are serious injuries.

Amarillo: All lanes of I-40 Eastbound are CLOSED at Pullman Rd. for a multi-car wreck with serious injuries. Traffic is being detoured at US 287 to Spur 228 to return to EB I-40. This closure will continue until law enforcement has finished its investigation. pic.twitter.com/pyzx1Sj80v — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 29, 2023

Potter County officials said there is no estimated time to reopen the interstate.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is on scene and officials said to avoid the area or expect delays.

We will give you more information when its released.

