Officials: 1 woman killed, 2 in the hospital after wreck at I-40 and Pullman Rd.

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman was killed and two others are in the hospital after a multi-car wreck today at Interstate 40 and Pullman Road.

Amarillo Police Department said this morning, a white SUV was driving the wrong way on eastbound I-40 and hit an eastbound white truck.

The white truck flipped over after the initial impact had pushed it into a semi truck.

The driver of the white SUV was pronounced dead and the drivers of the two other vehicles involved were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic is being detoured to U.S. 287 and eastbound I-40 is closed, they said.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office and TxDOT had also confirmed there are serious injuries.

Potter County officials said there is no estimated time to reopen the interstate.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is on scene and officials said to avoid the area or expect delays.

We will give you more information when its released.

