New lights to brighten up Martin Road Park tomorrow

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city officials will brighten up the Martin Road Complex with new lights during a ceremony tomorrow.

A city of Amarillo press release said the sports field lighting ceremony is at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Martin Road Park, located at 1374 Martin Road.

Officials said this will signify how bright the park will be for players and families who use sports fields in the city.

Martin Road Complex is the first of seven other sports fields in Amarillo that will have new lights.

The new lighting systems will replace the older lighting systems, with some dating back to the 1970s.

“These new lights will replace previous lighting systems at city athletic fields that were decades old and not always dependable or cost effective due to age and use over time,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba.

In January, city leaders approved $7.5 million for the athletic field lighting project.

“There are so many Amarillo residents who enjoy playing sports – from softball, baseball to soccer and tennis. These new lighting systems will greatly expand and improve the opportunities for all who use outdoor city athletic facilities,” Kashuba said.

The other seven outdoor athletic fields at complexes in Amarillo are included in the project. This also includes the Amarillo National Tennis Center.

The Southeast Park will be the next to receive new lights, which is expected in about two weeks.

